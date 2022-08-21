Manager drops HUGE hint over Arsenal transfer target’s future

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has dropped a major hint that Youri Tielemans could be distracted by the ongoing Arsenal transfer saga.

Tielemans was dropped to the bench for Leicester’s game against Southampton yesterday, with Rodgers admitting afterwards that he left some players out because they were not in the right frame of mind.

Arsenal have been strongly linked with Tielemans for much of the summer and he didn’t start the Saints game, while Wesley Fofana is Chelsea’s top target and wasn’t involved at all, watching from the stands instead.

Speaking after the game, Rodgers responded to questions about the pair amid transfer rumours linking them with moves away.

Youri Tielemans to Arsenal?
“I mentioned in the week, we’re coming into a Premier League game and maybe we’ve got players who are maybe not quite in the right frame of mind,” the Northern Irish tactician said.

“You can’t carry them, or certainly we can’t. So yeah, that’s the reason for the changes.”

Arsenal fans will hope to see some late movement on Tielemans, though it was recently suggested that they could wait until next summer to sign him when he’s a free agent.

