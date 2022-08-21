Title omen? Arsenal do something no team has managed in 84 years

Arsenal FC
Arsenal have achieved an interesting stat that could be a good omen in terms of being genuine contenders for the Premier League title this season.

The Gunners won 3-0 away to Bournemouth yesterday to continue their 100% start to the new season, having also beaten Crystal Palace and Leicester City in their earlier fixtures.

With three wins from their first three league games, it means Arsenal have a perfect record just one year after they lost their opening three league fixtures.

According to statisticians Opta in the tweet below, this is the first time a team has done this since Everton 84 years ago, and they went on to win the title in the latter of those two campaigns…

Arsenal do really look like they’re turning a corner under Mikel Arteta, with new signings Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko making a terrific impact, while William Saliba’s return from loan also looks like a real positive after the strong start he’s made.

Is it a bit early to be talking about this as a title-challenging team? After all, only a few months ago, a squad not too different from this one bottled a top four finish from a favourable position, missing out to rivals Tottenham for a Champions League place.

Can they have made that much progress since then? Given how good the competition is, you’d have to say that the most likely answer to that question is: no.

But, football is full of surprises and maybe we can at least take Arsenal a bit more seriously this season than we have in recent years.

