Barcelona star puts Premier League clubs on alert after Juventus deal stalls

Memphis Depay’s transfer to Juventus has stalled which could put several Premier League clubs on alert.

Sky Sports are reporting that the move is blocked after the Dutchman increased his salary demands which Juventus don’t seem to want to pay at present.

Barcelona are hoping to sell the forward this summer in order to raise funds and lower their wage bill, which in turn will help them to register their new signing, Jules Kounde, with La Liga.

Depay’s current contract also expires next summer and this transfer window could be the Catalan giant’s last chance to receive a fee for the Dutch star.

This recent update could tempt Premier League clubs into making a move for Depay, who would be an incredible player to acquire for free.

CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano wrote in his latest Substack post that there could be an opportunity for an English side to sign the Dutch international.

“Memphis Depay and Barcelona have an agreement to terminate the contract but it will only proceed if and when Memphis finds an agreement with a new club,” Romano explained.

“Juventus have been the priority for weeks but there is still no agreement on the salary, so it could be an opportunity for other clubs to enter the race.

“As I recently said, it is not true that there is interest from Tottenham. They already have plenty of options in this position, but in my opinion, Depay on a free transfer is a great opportunity.”

With Tottenham ruled out that could open the door for West Ham, who are reportedly interested in the 28-year-old, states Football Insider.

In light of this news, other clubs could become involved in the race; such as Newcastle, who have been searching for forward all summer.

There is still plenty of time in the window, which leaves the possibility of a new club becoming involved wide open.