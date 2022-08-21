Barcelona star signed for £45m irritated by registration uncertainty

Barcelona’s situation is unique.

The La Liga giants are inundated with debt but have still managed to splash the cash during this summer’s transfer window.

Having signed five new players, including defender Jules Kounde from Sevilla, for a combined cost of well over £100m (Transfermarkt), Xavi’s side remains ambitious, even if they are in financial crisis.

However, even though they have brought in a wealth of new talent, not every player has been able to be registered. Kounde is one player who still cannot compete for the club, even though he signed before a ball in the new 2022-23 season had been kicked.

La Liga’s matchday three at the end of the month, which will see Barcelona host Valladolid, could still see Kounde, who joined for £45m, ineligible to feature, and according to Sport, that is beginning to annoy the France international.

Understandably irritated by his lack of playing time, the 23-year-old defender, who has yet to make his competitive debut for his new club, could find himself in a truly bizarre situation.

Failure to register the former Sevilla centre-back would see him effectively become a free agent, and even though we’re sure that is a situation all parties will want to avoid, the very possibility cannot be ignored.