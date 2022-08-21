“It’s a million miles away from Real Madrid” – Pundit issues warning to imminent Man Utd signing Casemiro

Manchester United fans may be disappointed to see that the imminent signing of Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro doesn’t transform their fortunes.

That’s the view of talkSPORT pundit Tony Cascarino in the video clip below, with the analyst admitting that he can see Casemiro being a bit of a disappointment, similar to how Bastian Schweinsteiger was in his time at Old Trafford.

It’s a similar situation in that Casemiro would be leaving a quality Real Madrid team for a struggling Man Utd side, where there’s suddenly much more pressure on him to be one of the main men in the midfield.

Cascarino says that could be difficult for Casemiro, who may quickly realise how much of a step down this is…

United have confirmed that an agreement in principle is in place for Casemiro, but it’s not quite a done deal yet.

Still, one imagines the Brazil international will soon be lining up for Erik ten Hag’s side, and it will be intriguing to see if he can prove people wrong in England.

United certainly need him to be a success after so many flop signings in recent times, with other big names like Paul Pogba, Angel Di Maria and Alexis Sanchez never living up to expectations.

