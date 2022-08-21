Chelsea ace changes his mind about Manchester United transfer

Chelsea attacking midfielder Christian Pulisic has reportedly decided against a potential transfer to Manchester United.

The Red Devils had been in touch about the possible signing of Pulisic, but things never made much progress due to the club also working on other deals.

According to the Daily Mail, this means Pulisic has taken the same to reassess his situation, and he’s seemingly decided he’d rather stay and fight for his place at Stamford Bridge.

The USA international had been keen to play more regularly than he has for Thomas Tuchel’s side of late, and Man Utd could surely have given him that chance.

However, it seems Pulisic would prefer to leave Chelsea for a club playing in the Champions League anyway, which surely means United would have struggled to get this deal done.

As noted by the Mail, MUFC are also focusing on Ajax winger Antony, who could be a more promising signing in that area of the pitch anyway.

Pulisic hasn’t set the world alight at Chelsea and some United fans may have been a bit underwhelmed about the prospect of him joining, even if he previously looked a top talent during his days as a youngster at Borussia Dortmund.