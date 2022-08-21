Cristiano Ronaldo will remain a Manchester United player this season.

That’s according to a recent report from Portuguese journalist Pedro Almeida, who claims the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has ‘accepted’ he will not be able to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Although Ronaldo, 37, signed a two-year deal when he re-joined from Juventus just over 12 months ago, this summer has seen the former Real Madrid Galactico flirt with the possibility of leaving Old Trafford ahead of time following the club’s failure to qualify for this season’s Champions League.

Not only has super-agent Jorge Mendes held talks with Chelsea owner Todd Boehly (The Athletic), a whole host of other clubs have been linked with moves.

MORE: Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano reveals “the only answer I’m getting from Chelsea” on centre-back transfer hunt

However, after struggling to convince clubs he is worth the expense, Ronaldo’s options have been sparse.

Now, according to Almeida, the 37-year-old has come to terms with his fate and is preparing to spend the remainder of the 2022-23 season with the Red Devils.

Casemiro’s impending arrival is also believed to have had a positive effect on the Portuguese superstar.

Not only is Casemiro genuinely world-class and the calibre of player normally associated with United, but Ronaldo is one of his former teammates.

Having played together at the Santiago Bernabeu for five years, Casemiro and Ronaldo lifted multiple trophies together, including five Champions Leagues, and United fans will certainly be hoping that the pair can combine in a similar way this time out.