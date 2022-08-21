Jamie Redknapp has heaped huge praise onto Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus after his tremendous start to life at the Emirates Stadium.

The Brazil international joined Arsenal from Manchester City this summer and has looked hugely impressive so far, not just for his goals with the Gunners, but his all-round quality and work rate up front.

This was a necessary signing for Arsenal after the struggles of both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette last season, and Redknapp aimed a subtle dig at the forwards who came before Jesus with his comments after yesterday’s win at Bournemouth.

This is intriguing as Chelsea are currently being strongly linked with Aubameyang by the Telegraph and others, with the Blues in need of a replacement for Romelu Lukaku up front.

Still, Redknapp’s comments to Sky Sports suggest he didn’t think much of what Aubameyang was offering Arsenal during his time there, with Jesus an upgrade “beyond comprehension”.

“The upgrade Jesus has given them is beyond comprehension because of what they’ve had before,” Redknapp said.

“I used to watch Arsenal strikers strolling around, playing tippy-tappy football. Jesus is in and around it, he wants to get hurt, he makes challenges, he’s been fantastic for this club. The standards he sets, not just in matches but in training, gives the right example for everybody to follow.

“He’s always been a good player, we admired him at Manchester City, but you never felt he was the number nine. You always felt it was (Sergio) Aguero or whoever it may be, he was a player they turned to if they had injuries or played him off the left or right. Here, he is the focal point of the team and he is doing things that are just magnificent.”

Could Chelsea look at this analysis and think twice about bringing Aubameyang back to the Premier League this summer?