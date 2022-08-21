According to Jeunesfooteux, Leeds could make late move to sign Everton-owned striker Moise Kean.

The young Italian striker spent last season with Juventus, appearing in 42 games in all competitions and scoring 6 goals.

The 22-year-old failed to impress during his Premier League stint with Everton scoring only 4 goals in 39 appearances for the Merseyside club.



Former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa was keen to bring the Italy international to Elland Road in 2018 but the move never materialized.

Kean’s value has declined since his £31m move and according to the report Leeds won’t offer more than £17m for the young striker.

Jesse Marsch team has started the Premier League season on fire, winning two matches and drawing one, but Patrick Bamford’s injury history has made Victor Orta active in the marker searching for another striker.