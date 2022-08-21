Leeds United were reportedly at an advanced stage with their interest in the transfer of Watford winger Ismaila Sarr.
The Senegal international, however, is now edging closer to a £24million move to Aston Villa, with Leeds missing out on his signature.
Sarr could have been a fine signing for Jesse Marsch’s side to replace the departing Raphinha, who made the big-money move to Barcelona earlier in the summer.
Having shone in both the Premier League and the Championship with Watford, Sarr looks like a bargain for just £24m and it’s a blow for Leeds that they couldn’t ultimately get a deal done.
As well as Leeds, other big names like Manchester United and Crystal Palace also seemed to be showing a strong interest in Sarr.
It will now be intriguing to see how the 24-year-old performs at Villa Park.