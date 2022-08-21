Aston Villa have agreed £24m deal for Leeds United target

Leeds United were reportedly at an advanced stage with their interest in the transfer of Watford winger Ismaila Sarr.

The Senegal international, however, is now edging closer to a £24million move to Aston Villa, with Leeds missing out on his signature.

Sarr could have been a fine signing for Jesse Marsch’s side to replace the departing Raphinha, who made the big-money move to Barcelona earlier in the summer.

Having shone in both the Premier League and the Championship with Watford, Sarr looks like a bargain for just £24m and it’s a blow for Leeds that they couldn’t ultimately get a deal done.

As well as Leeds, other big names like Manchester United and Crystal Palace also seemed to be showing a strong interest in Sarr.

It will now be intriguing to see how the 24-year-old performs at Villa Park.

