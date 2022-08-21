Leeds United have beaten Premier League champions Manchester City to the signing of young goalkeeper Rory Mahady.

Mahady, 16, has been a product of Celtic’s youth academy and although he has only just been eligible for a pro contract, after opting to move to England, the teenager has snubbed the chance to continue in Scotland.

Following what has been hugely impressive development so far, a handful of Premier League clubs were believed to be chasing his signature – Jesse Marsch’s Whites included.

In fact, despite such high-profile interest, the talented teenager has chosen Elland Road as the next step in his career, due to the Whites’ track record of developing youth talent, particularly goalkeepers.

Personal terms are already believed to be agreed so it is just a matter of time until the 16-year-old is officially unveiled as the Whites’ next big prospect.