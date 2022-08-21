Leeds United vs Chelsea confirmed lineups: Conor Gallagher starts

Leeds United are set to host Chelsea at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon.

Jesse Marsch’s Whites come into Sunday’s tasty clash unbeaten so far this season.

Having picked up four points from their opening two games, Marsch will know that although playing Chelsea is never easy, his team are on a good run so will be hoping to continue the momentum.

Not only that, but the Yorkshire-based club are also putting the ball in the back of the net. After scoring four goals, two against Wolves and two against Southampton, the Whites do have legit grounds to feel optimistic.

Elsewhere, Chelsea have enjoyed a decent start to the new season too. Two opening fixtures against Everton and London rivals Spurs handed Thomas Tuchel a difficult start, however, after beating the Toffees and following it up with a commendable point at home to Antonio Conte’s Lilywhites, the Blues will also be expecting to put in a good performance at Elland Road.

Ahead of the blockbuster clash, which is scheduled to kick off at 2.00 p.m (UK time), both teams have named their starting 11.

Leeds United will go with a familiar lineup, including new signing Brenden Aaronson.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have awarded 23-year-old midfielder Conor Gallagher with his first senior start. Ruben Loftus-Cheek will also start his second match in a row in the left wing-back position.

Leeds United lineup

Chelsea lineup