Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has demanded that his side are given a walkover at Old Trafford should protests from the home side against the Glazer family prevent the game from happening – with the German having already experienced one postponement at Old Trafford in his career.

A game in the 2020/21 COVID-ridden season was postponed towards the end of the season after United fans protested heavily against the mismanagement of their club by storming Old Trafford just mere hours before kick-off against their bitter rivals.

Clashes with police and fans holding up the team bus led to a postponement in which Liverpool and United were forced to play the game at a later date.

With protests due to happen again ahead of Monday evening’s tie, police presence will be extremely heavy in order to combat any misbehaviour that fans display.

But with Klopp’s men having to play a ridiculous 25 games before Christmas, the former Dortmund boss hopes that the club will protest peacefully against their owners before taking to the pitch – insisting that if that doesn’t happen, then his Reds side should receive a 3-0 walkover win for the trouble they have gone to.

“I really hope it will not happen but if it happens I think we should get the points,” Klopp said as per the Daily Mail.

“We have nothing to do with the situation if (United) supporters don’t want the game to happen. We can’t just rearrange the game again and try to fit it in somewhere in an incredibly busy period.

“We will get United, play the game hopefully and go home – I have no idea what could happen. But in a situation like this, the other team should get the points because they have nothing to do with it. We have prepared for the game.”

