Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has told reporters that he has no sympathy towards counterpart Erik ten Hag in terms of on-the-pitch matters.

The Reds travel to Old Trafford on Monday evening in a bid to pick up their first win of the season; which is massively unlike their usual exploits as title challengers in each of the past four seasons.

But, however badly the Anfield-based club may be doing, they have been topped – and by some distance – by their bitter rivals.

United are bottom of the league after embarrassing defeats to Brighton and Brentford as Erik ten Hag endures a nightmare start to his tenure as United boss.

But Klopp does not have any sympathy for the Dutchman by claiming that every teams suffers hardship across a campaign.

“No, I don’t [have sympathy for Ten Hag]. Not if it’s football problems. We have problems,” Klopp said as relayed by the Daily Express.

“I’m not sure if you go to Manchester United and ask them if ten Hag thinks we have a few injuries too many. It’s not like this. The football world is a sea full of sharks. It is not necessary that I feel sympathy. It will not help them or harm them [United] that I don’t offer it. We all have our own problems, and that’s it.”

Klopp has not been afraid to put other under-fire United bosses to the sword in the past; a 3-1 win over their rivals in 2018 saw Jose Mourinho sacked, whilst a 5-0 win over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men last season massively pushed the Norwegian to the exit.

Liverpool will be without star summer signing Darwin Nunez for the trip to Manchester, whilst new Red Devils signing Casemiro will be ineligible for the tie after he missed the registration deadline for arrivals.