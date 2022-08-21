Man United star in talks over transfer to CL giants, big-name agent getting involved in deal

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has reportedly encouraged Paris Saint-Germain over a potential transfer move during talks so far.

The England international has had a difficult last year or so Old Trafford, with his form taking a hit as others around him have also under-achieved in this struggling side.

It seems Rashford has now held some talks over a possible move to PSG, with big-name agent Pini Zahavi also getting involved as an intermediary, according to the Times.

It remains to be seen if PSG will end up moving for Rashford, but it seems the player is at least keen to sound the Ligue 1 giants out over their potential interest.

Rashford may well revive his career in the French capital if he’s given the chance, as it would afford him the opportunity to play with better players, whilst also generally being in a less competitive league.

A player of Rashford’s calibre will surely be keen to play in the Champions League as well, with United only set to compete in the Europa League this term after their disappointing league campaign of 2021/22, which saw them finish sixth in the table.

