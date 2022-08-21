Revealed: Manchester United focusing on three signings after Casemiro deal

Manchester United now have three priority transfer targets after completing a deal for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro.

Writing in his latest CaughtOffside column on Substack, Fabrizio Romano says Man Utd are targeting a new winger, goalkeeper and right-back, whilst also providing an update on Frenkie de Jong and Antony.

The Red Devils have endured a frustrating summer, but seem to be stepping it up late on with the impressive signing of Casemiro, whilst also looking for further additions before the end of the transfer window.

With Casemiro joining, though, it looks like there’s no progress on the De Jong situation at Barcelona, so one imagines that could be it for United in terms of midfield signings.

Romano also had an update on Antony’s future, with the Brazilian winger keen for Ajax to negotiate with MUFC as he prepares to miss their game against Sparta Rotterdam this weekend.

“From the first week of July there is no change for Frenkie de Jong. Manchester United have not received any signals, the player continues to want to stay at Barcelona,” Romano said.

“Casemiro was the priority of recent days for the new midfielder, and a deal has now been agreed, so Man United are now focused on new winger, new goalkeeper and potential new right-back.

“The encouraging news on the winger front is that Antony is eager to join United. I understand the Brazilian will not be part of the Ajax squad for Sunday’s game against Sparta Rotterdam, as he hopes his club will negotiate with the Red Devils.”

United have suffered two defeats from their opening two Premier League games, but Erik ten Hag may be able to turn things around soon if he is able to work with players of the calibre of Casemiro and Antony.