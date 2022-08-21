Manchester United have two alternatives in mind if Antony transfer isn’t possible

Manchester United reportedly have two alternatives in mind if they fail to seal the transfer of Ajax winger Antony.

The Brazil international has been a joy to watch in his time in the Eredivisie, and looks ideal to breathe new life into this Man Utd attack, with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho not contributing enough in recent times.

Still, even if Antony is the priority target, it seems the Red Devils also have other options in mind, including PSV winger Cody Gakpo and Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic, as per Dharmesh Sheth of Sky Sports in the tweet below…

United fans would surely relish the signing of Antony, but Gakpo and Pulisic could be good options as well, with any of those names arguably better than the players they currently have up front.

Antony surely won’t come cheap, however, with the Times suggesting he could cost as much as €100m, so it might be more savvy business if the club end up going for Gakpo or Pulisic instead.

