“It needs to work” – Manchester United legend explains risks with Casemiro transfer

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has warned that the Casemiro needs to work because the cost of the deal and the age of the player make it a risk.

The Real Madrid midfielder is closing in on a transfer to Old Trafford, as confirmed on Man Utd’s official site, and it’s fair to say this big-name signing should be met with plenty of excitement by the club’s fans after a long and frustrating summer.

Casemiro looks a fine alternative to Frenkie de Jong, who was long targeted without any success by the Red Devils, though Ferdinand also admits he has some concerns about the deal.

The United legend is a fan of Casemiro after seeing his success at Real Madrid, but has cautioned that there’s no re-sale value for MUFC here, so the move really has to work out for them, or it’s going to be very costly indeed.

“Are there negatives? Yes there are,” Ferdinand said on Vibe with Five.

“His age. 30-years-old is not a massive negative but from a business standpoint there is going to be zero re-sale value.

? EXCLUSIVE ? ?? @FabrizioRomano: "I’ve been asked a lot about Harry Maguire … My understanding is that, at the moment, Chelsea’s priority is Wesley Fofana. This is the only answer I'm getting from Chelsea." Full Story ?? — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) August 21, 2022

“It is currently £60m with £10m add-ons, couple that with wages and you are looking at say £100m. In a time when we don’t have the finances, it doesn’t seem, to bring in the big, big players we have put it all into him, so it needs to work.”