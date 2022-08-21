Casemiro could just be the answer to Manchester United’s prayers – although at current, they need more than just one to get through their current predicament.

The Red Devils’ midfield problems have been apparent for years; Paul Pogba failed to properly make his mark after a move from Juventus in 2016, many have been and gone without making a proper impression, and the Frenkie de Jong saga had so far left United empty handed and with a midfield that was severely lacking heading into the new season.

That has been changed with the now imminent signing of Casemiro, who is set to join in a deal that could reach £70m if all clauses are met, with an initial £60m to be paid.

Whilst the deal is undoubtedly bringing a world-class star to the Old Trafford stage, many have questioned the move in terms of longevity with the star due to turn 31 soon.

But Trevor Sinclair has described the signing as exciting, with the talkSPORT pundit putting him in the same bracket as other top Premier League midfielders such as Fabinho and Rodri of Liverpool and Manchester City respectively.

“When you talk about defensive midfielders you’ve got to have more to your game,” Sinclair told talkSPORT.

“Without being disrespectful to Fred and [Scott] McTominay, I feel they lack a little bit of guile, that experience at the top level to affect games and when they’re in tight areas, be able to show that quality and keep possession and get it into the forward players. I think Casemiro does that really well.

“Obviously five Champions Leagues, Brazilian international. He’s got the experience. So you look at the history of him as an athlete and you think he’d be able to cope with the Premier League.

“It’s an exciting signing potentially for Manchester United and definitely what they need. You look at the other clubs, Liverpool have got Fabinho, Manchester City have got Rodri, Chelsea have got Kante and Jorginho.”