“There could be an opportunity there” – Former Man Utd ace on reasons to be positive ahead of Liverpool clash

Could there be an opportunity for Manchester United when they take on Liverpool on Monday night?

One imagines Jurgen Klopp’s side will, quite understandably, be the clear favourites for this big game, even if they haven’t made the best start to the season.

It’s been even worse for Man Utd, who have lost 2-1 to Brighton and 4-0 to Brentford, but it’s not been plain sailing for Liverpool after two draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, former Red Devils ace Luke Chadwick believes this could be an opportunity for his old club, even if he’s also wary of coming up against a “wounded beast”.

“Liverpool obviously haven’t had the start they wanted with draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace. They’ll be aware they can’t afford to drop more points if they are to be challenging for the league,” Chadwick said.

Can Erik ten Hag get a result against Liverpool?

“With United, something has to change. The way they’re playing, it’s looking like a real challenge for them to do what Erik ten Hag wants. With Liverpool and the way that they press, you do wonder if there might be a change to the approach on Monday. Changes surely have to be made after that last performance against Brentford.

“The problem is Liverpool could be a bit of a wounded beast. Despite their results, they’re not lacking confidence, they’re still playing that brand of football that’s worked well for them.

“They’re suffering from some injuries as well, so they certainly won’t go to Old Trafford at their very strongest. Let’s hope for a red hot atmosphere as there could be an opportunity there. But if United start slowly, then you do worry about Liverpool maybe getting an early goal and what that would do to the confidence.”

Chadwick also spoke out on the absence of Liverpool’s big summer signing Darwin Nunez for this game.

The Uruguay international looked a world class talent at Benfica, but he lost his head last week with a sending off against Palace for headbutting Joachim Andersen.

Chadwick believes it was a deserved red card, though he also insisted it’s too early to write the player off just yet.

“He’s obviously a fantastic goal-scorer, but it is going to take time for him to fit into Liverpool’s style of play. He’s a completely different player to Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino,” Chadwick said.

Darwin Nunez was sent off against Crystal Palace

“He didn’t have the best pre-season, though of course the spotlight’s been on him a lot. But he scored against City in the Community Shield and against Fulham – you can see he’s got great movement, he gets into goal-scoring positions.

“But you could see he got frustrated against Crystal Palace, he was wound up and fully deserved that red card. Still, I think it would be foolish to write him off.

“I’m sure he’ll be looking to make amends when he returns from suspension, and the time off might be good for him to settle in, and understand his role in that front three a little more.”

