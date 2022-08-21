Glazers have “relaxed” Man United transfer budget in recent weeks as targets change

Manchester United FC
Manchester United’s owners have reportedly relaxed the transfer budget in recent weeks as the club have started to target more ambitious signings.

See below as journalist Tom McDermott has tweeted about his conversation with an agent yesterday that pointed towards the Glazers freeing up more money for manager Erik ten Hag to strengthen his squad with top talent like Antony and Casemiro, as opposed to underwhelming former targets such as Bologna striker Marko Arnautovic…

United fans will be glad to hear this, though it seems unlikely to prevent the overall feelings of hostility towards the Glazers, who have been hugely unpopular in their time in charge at Old Trafford.

Still, it could make a difference in the immediate future if United are able to bring in genuine world class talent, as new manager Ten Hag looks like he has it in him to improve things at the club.

MUFC take on Liverpool tomorrow in what will be a huge challenge, but it will probably come too soon for Casemiro to play a part.

