Manchester United shortlist 28-year-old goalkeeper

Manchester United are eyeing a backup goalkeeper and one name on the Red Devils’ shortlist is Benfica shot-stopper Odysseas Vlachodimos.

That’s according to a recent report from leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who claims the Greek goalkeeper is wanted by a handful of clubs, including Erik ten Hag’s United.

Odysseas Vlachod?mos is attracting interest from many clubs. Ajax are thinking of him as potential option, while he’s one of 4 names included in Manchester United list – deal will depend on budget. ??? #transfers It’s not gonna be an easy deal – as he’s key player for Benfica. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 21, 2022

Interestingly, Vlachodimos, 28, is not the only name on the 20-time league winner’s goalkeeping shortlist with another three players also under consideration.

However, given the fact Benfica are not blessed with the same kind of financial firepower United are, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Red Devils up their efforts to bring him to the Premier League.

Although any recruited goalkeeper is unlikely to force number one David De Gea out of the first team picture, the Spain international certainly thrives from having competition, and that has been something he has been starved of since Dean Henderson joined Nottingham Forest on loan earlier in the summer.

Since joining Benfica from Panathinaikos three years ago, Vlachodimos, who has two years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 174 matches, in all competitions, keeping 68 clean sheets in the process.