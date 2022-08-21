“Fee is ridiculous” – Manchester United given warning about one transfer target

Manchester United have been warned about paying over the odds for the transfer of Ajax winger Antony.

The Brazil international is being strongly linked with Man Utd at the moment, with the Times reporting that Ajax expect the Red Devils to come back in with an offer of around €100million for the player.

That could end up being a worthwhile investment for a superb young talent, with Antony certainly looking like he’d be a significant upgrade on struggling stars like Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho.

Still, journalist Tom McDermott believes this could be risky, describing the fee as “ridiculous” and explaining that it’s big spending like this that has got the club in trouble before…

Antony’s arrival would surely appease a lot of United fans, but the mood could quickly turn sour if he ends up being another expensive flop.

MUFC have seen a lot of those in recent times, with big names like Paul Pogba, Angel Di Maria and Romelu Lukaku not living up to expectations, while the form of current players like Sancho and Harry Maguire is also a worry.

  1. No, what’s ridiculous is the 100million quid (not euros) that Man City paid for Grealish.
    Antony is truly the real deal. He’s not just an Ajax star, he’s a Brazilian national team star.

