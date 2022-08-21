Club expect improved Manchester United transfer bid after turning down first two offers

Manchester United are reportedly expected to make a third, improved offer for the transfer of Ajax winger Antony.

The Brazil international has been heavily targeted by Man Utd this summer, with two bids turned down by Ajax from the Red Devils so far.

According to the Times, United have tried offering €60m and €80m for Antony, and Ajax now expect a third bid will come in for closer to €100m.

This makes sense, as United manager Erik ten Hag would surely do well to strengthen his attack at Old Trafford, and to be reunited with one of his star players from his old club.

Antony could link back up with Erik ten Hag at Manchester United
Antony is a skilful and entertaining player with an eye for goal, and would likely give Ten Hag a major upgrade on the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, and even Jadon Sancho.

Still, this could also end up being a lot of money to pay for a young player who is yet to prove himself at the very highest level.

The Premier League is a big step up from the Eredivisie, and a price tag like that could put added pressure on Antony while he makes that transition.

