Exclusive: “Keep an eye” on Manchester United transfer target and possible PL move, says Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United fans may be intrigued to hear Fabrizio Romano’s latest update on the Sergino Dest situation following recent transfer rumours linking him as a target for Erik ten Hag.

The USA international hasn’t had the best of times at Barcelona, but was previously very highly rated in his days at Ajax, so could Erik ten Hag be tempted to link up with him at Old Trafford?

Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Romano says Dest is not in Barcelona’s plans, whilst suggesting it could be worth keeping an eye on the full-back and a possible move to the Premier League.

This follows a recent report from Sport stating that Ten Hag was optimistic that he could persuade Dest to join him at United, while Romano also says elsewhere in his column that the Red Devils could be in the market for a new right-back before the end of the summer.

“Barcelona are trying in every way to sell Sergino Dest,” Romano said.

“The club and Xavi want to find a solution as soon as possible because they no longer believe in the right-back, while Dest insists on staying at Barca as a priority. That’s why there is tension over this situation.

A lot of clubs have been linked with Dest over the summer, and I would keep an eye on Premier League teams until the end of the transfer market.”

Dest looks like he could be an upgrade on the unconvincing Aaron Wan-Bissaka, so if he’s heading out of Barca this is surely a great opportunity for United to pounce.