Marcus Rashford discusses the one “non-negotiable” at Man United

Marcus Rashford says giving 100% is the standard expectation at Manchester United and that should never change.

The forward is going through a tough spell along with many others at the Manchester club right now and Man United fans are hoping that the local boy can pull himself out of his recent rut under new boss Erik ten Hag.

This season is a huge one for Rashford as his current contract expires at the end of the season and should the England international perform at the same level as the last campaign, a new one might not arrive on his table.

Man United fans have high expectations for Rashford after bursting onto the scene at such a young age and starting his career at Old Trafford in impressive fashion and regarding the recent criticism towards the United man, it is easy to forget that the local lad is still just 24 years old.

The forward is not even close to his peak years yet so there is still time to turn it around and with the attitude shown in a recent interview, that is certainly possible.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Rashford has revealed what he expects from himself and others at Man United, with the 24-year-old stating when asked about given 100% for the club:

“For me, that’s a non-negotiable at the club,

“Your situation at the club always changes, sometimes you have good spells, sometimes you’re not in a good spell,

“But one thing that I see remain the same is your dedication and your commitment to training and the games.

“So I feel like whatever the situation is I have to give 100% for myself and for my family, friends and the fans.”