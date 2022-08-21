Kathryn Mayorga fighting to keep £54m case against Cristiano Ronaldo alive

Kathryn Mayorga, the woman who claimed she was raped by Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo, is appealing a decision to dismiss the case.

The Model is fighting to keep her £54million claim against the Portuguese forward alive after a judge dismissed it back in June.

The judge at the time criticised Mayorga’s lawyer over the use of leaked documents, but she is now keen to reignite the case.

The 36-year-old has appealed the dismissal decision at the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, with the case now set to be heard again by a mediator in a one-hour call on Tuesday.

Ronaldo has previously denied the allegations against him.

Meanwhile, Las Vegas police are petitioning courts for their investigative documents to be handed over to the Press.