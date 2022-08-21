Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano hints at “opportunity” for clubs to hijack Barcelona star’s potential transfer

Memphis Depay is yet to fully agree on a transfer from Barcelona to Juventus, so there could be an opportunity for other clubs to swoop in.

That’s the hint from CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano in his latest Substack post, with Depay talked up as a fine opportunity for other top teams.

The Netherlands international hasn’t quite been at his best since moving to Barcelona last summer, but he previously looked a hugely exciting attacking talent during his time at Lyon.

Still, Romano says there is no interest from Tottenham, as they already have quality and depth in their attack.

Could other clubs join the race? Romano suggests it could be a good opportunity for some to hijack a potential move to Juve while things are still not complete.

Memphis Depay in action for Barcelona

“Memphis Depay and Barcelona have an agreement to terminate the contract but it will only proceed if and when Memphis finds an agreement with a new club,” Romano explained.

“Juventus have been the priority for weeks but there is still no agreement on the salary, so it could be an opportunity for other clubs to enter the race.

“As I recently said, it is not true that there is interest from Tottenham. They already have plenty of options in this position, but in my opinion Depay on a free transfer is a great opportunity.”

Romano’s latest column also saw him provide updates on two other Barca players facing uncertain futures – Frenkie de Jong and Sergino Dest.

