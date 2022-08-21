Mohamed Salah unveils the secret to his success at Liverpool

Mohamed Salah’s displays over the last five seasons have earned his passage to the title of Liverpool and Premier League legend.

The Egyptian went from being remembered as a player who was somewhat of a flop at Chelsea into a man who has racked up 158 goals and 59 assists in a Red shirt in all competitions.

The forward is now one of the best – if not the best – player in the Premier League and the 30-year-old has unveiled what has helped him reach his current level of success.

Liverpool face Manchester United on Monday night and the fixture last season saw Salah become the first player in the Premier League to score a hat-trick at Old Trafford as the Reds ran out 5-0 winners over United last October

Ahead of that match, the Egyptian spoke to Premier League Productions about what helps him stay at the level he is currently at and said via the Liverpool Echo:

“I’m really focused on small details because I think small details, at the end of the day, are going to make a huge difference between players.

“So on the details I really try to ask about everything and have all the details. Not just in the game, even outside – food, drink, hydration, sleep, time, everything. I’m really crazy and particular about that because I think it has made a huge difference.”

Salah’s dedication and will to stay at the top have made him seek out every little detail in order to extract the best from himself.

The Liverpool forward still has many successful years ahead of him and all these reasons are why the 30-year-old was offered a big contract this year by the Merseyside club.