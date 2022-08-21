David Moyes says he has not been overly impressed by West Ham summer signing Flynn Downes so far and demands better.

West Ham signed the midfielder on a five-year contract from Swansea during the current window, in a deal understood to be worth around £12m, reported the BBC.

The Hammers beat Crystal Palace to the signing of Downes earlier this summer and it was seen as a real coup at the time but Moyes doesn’t seem very impressed by the 23-year-old so far.

The Englishman is understood to be struggling with the step up from the Championship and even described the transition as a ‘wake-up call’ via the Evening Standard.

Now Moyes has commented on the player’s situation.

Downes, Moyes insists, will need time like so many others he has taken on from the Championship over the years.

“I think we need to give him a bit of time,” Moyes said about the 23-year-old in his pre-Brighton presser.

“As I said, he would have played (against Viborg) if it wasn’t for his toe.

“The things I’ve seen of him, he needs to do better and we’re already (working on those things).

“But we’ll get him a game when we can. All the players have to earn it and I have to find a way of winning most of the games.”