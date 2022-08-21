Newcastle United reportedly look set to negotiate a stunning £55million double deal.

According to the Daily Express, the Magpies remain in contention to sign Watford duo Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr this summer.

Although some reports have suggested Sarr is closing in on a move to Aston Villa, it seems that Newcastle could still hijack a move for the Senegal international.

Pedro was Newcastle’s first target, but it seems they’re using talks with Watford over Pedro to also sign Sarr.

This would be great business by Amanda Staveley and co. if they can pull it off.