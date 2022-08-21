Eddie Howe was extremely quick to dismiss the possibility of Newcastle United chiefs sanctioning the sale of Bruno Guimaraes this summer with the club looking to hold on to their star at all costs ahead of the end of the transfer window.

Howe signed Guimaraes for an initial fee of around £38m back in January, and the Brazilian star immediately hit the ground running at St. James’ Park with a series of excellently cultured displays to drag the Magpies well clear of relegation and into the mid-table hunt.

They have started the season especially well this season with four points from two games under Howe, with Guimaraes winning Man of the Match in the season opener against Nottingham Forest.

And after links taking him away from the club transpired, Howe admitted he would do anything to avoid sanctioning a deal for his star player to leave Tyneside.

“Absolutely not,” Howe said when asked if Guimaraes could depart the club as relayed by talkSPORT.

“We’re trying to build a squad here that we feel can take the club to be successful over the next few years and we want to build that squad and enhance the group, not taking away our best players.

“It shows [how well Guimaraes has performed]. Regarding speculation, I’ve got no problem with it as such. I think it’s a compliment to Bruno and how well he’s done for us.

“He’s been incredible I think and he’s only going to get better from this point. He’s a very valuable member of our team. Bruno has just started his journey with us and we desperately want him to grow with the team. We want to make the team stronger and him to show his quality even more.

“That’s our aim and he’s done so well in a short period of time, the supporters love him, we love him and I think he’s in a good place.”

Guimaraes has five goals in just 19 appearances from midfield for Howe’s men and will look to continue that on Sunday with a win over title-chasers Manchester City.