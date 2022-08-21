Newcastle United man wants exit to send Eddie Howe message

Newcastle United youngster Matthew Bondswell wants to leave the Magpies on loan in order to prove himself.

That’s according to recent reports, which claim the Nottingham-born full-back is eager to force his way into Eddie Howe’s first team plans but accepts he is not going to be unable to nudge Matt Targett out of the starting lineup without racking up valuable playing time.

Although no clubs have been credited with having an interest, reports have suggested that a whole host of Football League clubs are closely monitoring the 20-year-old’s situation.

Since joining the Geordies’ youth academy from RB Leipzig 12 months ago, Bondswell has gone on to feature in 26 under-21 matches, directly contributing to two goals along the way.