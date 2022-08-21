Newcastle vs Man City team news: Bernardo Silva starts first game of the season

Manchester City travel to Newcastle’s St. James’ Park today looking to keep their 100% start to the season intact. 

The defending champions have come flying out of the blocks with wins against West Ham and Bournemouth and are yet to concede a goal so far this campaign.

Newcastle provide a tough task for Pep Guardiola’s side today and the City boss has made two changes for the match.

Bernardo Silva starts his first match of the season, despite being linked with a move to Barcelona, whilst John Stones replaces Ruben Dias in the City starting 11.

As for Newcastle, Eddie Howe has decided to name an unchanged team from the 0-0 draw away to Brighton last weekend.

The Magpies boss will be hoping for a better performance against Man City today after his side were lucky to escape from American Express Community Stadium last time out with a point.

The English coach has the unenviable task of trying to come up with a plan to stop Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne but with the Newcastle faithful behind his team, anything is possible.

