Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has vowed to give his top personal accolade-earning stars such as Harry Kane and Son Heung-min the chance to finally add to their trophy cabinets with major honours over the coming years after the former broke the Premier League record for most goals scored whilst playing for a single club.

Kane scored a second-half header from just two yards out to grab his 175th Premier League goal of his career, overtaking Sergio Aguero in the process and closing in on Andy Cole in third place.

With just 86 more needed to break Alan Shearer’s record of 260 top-flight goals, Kane knows that personal achievements will go a long way to determining how successful he was as a player.

But that will also be backed up by major honours, with the Walthamstow-born star having lost all three cup finals in his career.

And Conte has vowed to bring success to the white half of north London for the first time in 14 years with their last trophy being the 2008 League Cup win over Chelsea at Wembley.

“I know he reached another big achievement, a personal big achievement, but we’re trying to work together, with the team and always with Harry to have not only personal achievements, like last season for example when Son was top scorer in the league, but to try to have a big achievement together for the team and the club,” Conte told the Independent.

“I think every single player is ready to exchange a personal achievement to reach a trophy. We’re working on this aspect. The path is difficult, the path is long, but we have to try to do this.

“But Harry is a player who has to make the difference, for his quality, for his ability. We’re talking about a really world-class striker who can be dangerous in all aspects on the pitch. We tried to exploit him, to give him the possibility to score.”