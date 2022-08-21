Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – Man United eye three signings, Chelsea’s CB plans, and more

Good morning and welcome to my latest Daily Briefing – my round-up of exclusive transfer stories, featuring the latest from Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Barcelona, and more!

Ajax

Antony will not be part of the Ajax squad to play Sparta Rotterdam this weekend as he’s desperate for the club to negotiate a transfer with Manchester United.

Arsenal

Talks are ongoing over Nicolas Pepe and a loan move to Nice. The Gunners are eager to find a solution and have told the player so. Despite some speculation, there is not currently any offer from Sevilla.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa have had a bid accepted for Watford winger Ismaila Sarr. The Senegal international is yet to agree personal terms, but a deal is fully in place between the clubs, worth €25m plus add-ons.

Barcelona

Xavi on Aubameyang: “We don’t know what will happen. Right now he’s our player, he’s important but the circumstances will tell. At the moment neither Auba nor Memphis have left… now the priority is to register Kounde.”

Xavi on other transfers: “We wanted to sign Azpilicueta and it couldn’t be. We’ll have to see what we do. Sergino Dest? He knows about the situation”. Dest, currently out of Barca plans.”

Barcelona want to offload Sergino Dest and I’d keep an eye out on interest from Premier League clubs as we edge towards the end of the summer.

Serie A side Lecce have opened talks with Barcelona for the transfer of Samuel Umtiti.

Frenkie de Jong continues to make headlines – here’s an exclusive update on his situation as Manchester United move to sign Casemiro.

Chelsea

Wesley Fofana was not included in Leicester’s squad this weekend amid interest from Chelsea. Despite links with Harry Maguire, my understanding is that the Blues remain focused on Fofana as a priority.

In other news, Chelsea could join the race to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney, with Man Utd and Everton also keen (Daily Mirror)

Everton

Everton want to extend the contract of Jordan Pickford, as confirmed by Frank Lampard.

“The club are speaking with Jordan. He is a massive player for us. Everyone wants him to stay and Jordan is very happy here.”

Everton are also waiting for Besiktas to firm up their interest in Dele Alli. The club are open to a loan or permanent sale, but are waiting for the green light from the player.

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield are leading race to sign Ipswich striker Tyreece Simpson. A fee has been agreed between the clubs, with personal terms now the last hurdle.

Inter Milan

Inter Milan have decided to keep Milan Skriniar this summer, despite interest from PSG.

Talks will now begin over a new contract, keeping Skriniar at Inter until 2027.

“We’re really happy that Skriniar is no longer available on the market,” said Inter manager Simone Inzaghi.

Chelsea had been considering Skriniar as an alternative to Wesley Fofana in defence.

Juventus

Juventus are in discussions to sign Barcelona attacker Memphis Depay. Barcelona are ready to terminate his contract.

For now, however, there is no agreement with Juve over a contract for Depay – could other clubs enter the race?

Leicester

Jamie Vardy has officially signed a new contract at Leicester until 2024. He remains a key part of Brendan Rodgers’ project.

Wesley Fofana was not named in Leicester City’s squad to play Southampton amid rumours of him potentially leaving the club.

“Wesley Fofana out of the squad – because he wasn’t in right frame of mind to be involved today,” said Brendan Rodgers.

Click here for more exclusive info on Chelsea’s pursuit of Fofana.

Lyon

Official: French wonderkid Rayan Cherki has signed new contract with Olympique Lyon until 2024.

Manchester United

Casemiro has flown to Manchester to undergo his medical ahead of a move to Manchester United. He could be in the stands for the Liverpool game on Monday night.

Manchester United are now working on a deal for Antony as a priority, as he wants the move. They are keeping contact with Cody Gakpo as a cheaper alternative.

Antony didn’t turn up to Ajax’s training on Saturday as he really wants to complete a move to Manchester United.

Full agreement has been reached for the transfer of Eric Bailly to Marseille. Bailly wants the move, which appears to be a loan with an option to buy.

Newcastle

Newcastle have sent a final proposal to Watford for Joao Pedro. £25m + £5m in add-ons. Final decision now in the hands of the Pozzo family.

Watford

Both Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr are in talks with Newcastle and Aston Villa respectively.

West Ham

Full agreement has been reached between West Ham and Chelsea for the transfer of Emerson Palmieri for a fee of around £13m plus add-ons.

West Ham have approached Flamengo for attacking midfielder Lazaro. £6m bid has been made, but has also been rejected.