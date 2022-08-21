Video: Almiron equalises for Newcastle in unusual fashion

Newcastle United are level at St. James’s Park thanks to an unusual goal from Miguel Almiron.

The hosts went a goal down early in the match but have responded brilliantly in the aftermath. Eddie Howe’s side have created plenty of chances and Almiron missed one of his own but has now made up for it.

The goal came after Allan Saint-Maximin picked up the ball on the left side of the pitch and picked out Almiron in the box, who unusually finished off the move with his thigh.