(Video) Edouard Mendy howler leads to Leeds United opener vs. Chelsea

Leeds United have taken a shock lead against Premier League title contenders Chelsea.

The Whites, led by American manager Jesse Marsch, are hosting Thomas Tuchel’s Blues at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon.

Hoping to improve their points tally to seven from a possible nine, Marsch has taken a huge step towards achieving just that.

Although the game has so far been end-to-end, it has been the Whites who have taken the lead.

Usually-reliable goalkeeper Edouard Mendy attempted a Cruyff-turn deep in his own area which allowed new signing Brenden Aaronson to capitalise.