Video: Haaland and Silva pull Man City back from 3-1 down

Manchester City have risen from the canvas and have pulled the match at St. James’ Park back to 3-3.

In what has been a stunning game, Newcastle found themselves 3-1 up in the 54th minute after an incredible Kieran Trippier free kick but City have amazingly turned the match around.

The first of the comeback goals came through Erling Haaland who belted the ball into the net at the front post after an assist from Rodri.

Haaland doing what we all expect him to do. Getting goals for Man City. Newcastle lead 3-2

The second came just four minutes later when Kevin De Bruyne picked out Bernardo Silva with an incredible pass, who finished wonderfully.