(Video) Jack Harrison piles misery on Thomas Tuchel as Leeds net third vs Chelsea

Leeds United are on fire on Sunday afternoon.

Currently in action at Elland Road against Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea, the Whites, led by American manager Jesse Marsch, are having an afternoon they’ll remember for a long time.

MORE: (Video) Edouard Mendy howler leads to Leeds United opener vs. Chelsea

Following two first-half goals from Brendan Aaronson and Rodrigo Moreno, the Yorkshire-based club have added a third during the game’s second 45 minutes thanks to winger Jack Harrison.

Check out the moment the former Manchester City attacker made it a hattrick of goals for Marsch below.