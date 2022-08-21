(Video) Jack Harrison piles misery on Thomas Tuchel as Leeds net third vs Chelsea

Chelsea FC Leeds United FC
Posted by

Leeds United are on fire on Sunday afternoon.

Currently in action at Elland Road against Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea, the Whites, led by American manager Jesse Marsch, are having an afternoon they’ll remember for a long time.

MORE: (Video) Edouard Mendy howler leads to Leeds United opener vs. Chelsea

More Stories / Latest News
Video: New West Ham signing concedes penalty on his debut
Manchester United shortlist 28-year-old goalkeeper
Barcelona star puts Premier League clubs on alert after Juventus deal stalls

Following two first-half goals from Brendan Aaronson and Rodrigo Moreno, the Yorkshire-based club have added a third during the game’s second 45 minutes thanks to winger Jack Harrison.

Check out the moment the former Manchester City attacker made it a hattrick of goals for Marsch below.

More Stories Jack Harrison

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.