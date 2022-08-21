(Video) Kalidou Koulibaly shown red vs. Leeds United

Chelsea’s afternoon has gone from bad to worse.

Not only are the Blues being thumped by Jesse Marsch’s Leeds United, but they’re also down to 10 men.

New signing Kalidou Koulibaly has received two yellow cards and subsequently has been sent packing by referee Stuart Attwell.

The former Napoli defender made a poor decision to pull back on substitute Joe Gelhardt. The Senegal international really can have no complaints but his manager certainly will have.

Sunday’s result, which saw the Whites thrash their Premier League rivals three-nill, will go down in Elland Road folklore.

