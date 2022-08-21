Video: Man City take early lead after Bernardo Silva turns defenders inside out

Man City have taken an important early lead at St. James’ Park after Ilkay Gundogan’s goal. 

City would have been looking to quieten the home crowd early and that is exactly what they have done with the goal.

The goal came after a brilliant piece of play from Bernardo Sila, who is starting a game for the first time this season. The Portuguese star turned Newcastle defenders inside out before picking out Gundogna in the box, who finished past Nick Pope in the Newcastle goal.

