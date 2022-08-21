Video: New West Ham signing concedes penalty on his debut

Thilo Kehrer’s start to life at West Ham has got off to a nightmare start.

The German, who is making his Premier League debut for the Hammers today, conceded a penalty in the opening 20 minutes and received a yellow card for his actions.

The penalty was subsequently converted by Alexis Mac Allister to make it 1-0 to Brighton, which added to the defender’s misery.

Kehrer signed for West Ham during the week from PSG and will be hoping for better moments than this throughout his time at the London Stadium.

Kehrer hive, we are live.pic.twitter.com/kTrc6qObUG — Umbrella Corporation (Albert Wesker Hours) (@_drizzy_louiz) August 21, 2022

Footage Courtesy of beIN Sports 2