Video: New West Ham signing concedes penalty on his debut

Brighton and Hove Albion West Ham FC
Posted by

Thilo Kehrer’s start to life at West Ham has got off to a nightmare start.

The German, who is making his Premier League debut for the Hammers today, conceded a penalty in the opening 20 minutes and received a yellow card for his actions.

The penalty was subsequently converted by Alexis Mac Allister to make it 1-0 to Brighton, which added to the defender’s misery.

Kehrer signed for West Ham during the week from PSG and will be hoping for better moments than this throughout his time at the London Stadium.

Footage Courtesy of beIN Sports 2

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United shortlist 28-year-old goalkeeper
Barcelona star puts Premier League clubs on alert after Juventus deal stalls
(Video) Towering Rodrigo Moreno header doubles Leeds United’s lead vs Chelsea
More Stories Thilo Kehrer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.