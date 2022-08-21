Video: Newcastle lead after wonderful Callum Wilson finish

Newcastle have turned the match around at St. James’ Park and lead Manchester City 2-1.
The hosts have been magnificent since going a goal behind and have put the champions under severe pressure throughout the half.
Almiron equalised for the Magpies on the 28th minute but a lovely goal from Callum Wilson has now completed the turnaround.
Allan Saint-Maximin ran at the City defence before picking out the striker. Wilson then took a key touch before finishing wonderfully with the outside of the boot.
CALLUM WILSON!! 2-1! ????
Newcastle have turned it around! ? #NEWMCI pic.twitter.com/jQlcA24h80
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 21, 2022