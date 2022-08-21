(Video) Towering Rodrigo Moreno header doubles Leeds United’s lead vs Chelsea

Leeds United are in dreamland during the first half of their Premier League clash against title contenders Chelsea.

The Yorkshire Whites, managed by American tactician Jesse Marsch, are two-nil to the good after just 37 minutes.

Having opened the scoring following a poor error by Blues’ goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, the Whites have doubled their lead just moments later.

Attacker Rodrigo Moreno climbed highest following a set piece kick which saw him guide the ball beyond his opponents and into the back of the net, leaving Mendy with no chance again.