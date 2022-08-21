Video: Trippier puts Newcastle in dreamland with stunning freekick

Newcastle are in dreamland at St. James’ Park as they lead the champions Man City 3-1.

It looked like it was going to be a long day for the Magpies after going a goal behind after just five minutes but the response has been nothing short of amazing.

Allan Saint-Maximin has been electric all game and has been involved in all three goals, winning a free kick outside of the Man City box.

Kieran Trippier stepped up and whipped in a stunning free past Ederson in the City goal.