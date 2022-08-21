Wayne Rooney suspicious of Man United’s deal to sign Casemiro

Pending a successful media and visa application, Manchester United will sign Casemiro from Real Madrid in a deal worth up to £70m.

Recent widespread reports, as well as official confirmation from the club’s website, have revealed that the Red Devils have managed to convince the Brazilian defensive midfielder to make the switch to Old Trafford.

Although Casemiro will arrive in England’s top-flight as one of the sport’s most decorated players having lifted 18 major trophies with Los Blancos, including five Champions Leagues, he is already receiving some criticism.

Currently at the age of 30, it is safe to say that the South American is the finished article and although he is widely regarded as one of the best in his position, one person who has picked holes in his recent transfer has been record goalscorer, Wayne Rooney.

Speaking to The Times about the midfielder’s impending switch to Old Trafford, club legend Rooney said: “This goes back to the need to look to the future.

“Ideally, they should be signing players in their early to mid-twenties, and Casemiro is similar to Christian Eriksen — someone who has been a good player, but are they going to help the club move forward? Frenkie de Jong, Ten Hag’s principal midfield target, would be a better fit.

“The Casemiro deal seems to have come from nowhere and looks like a reactive signing — I would be surprised if he was a player identified as a priority to bring in when ten Hag arrived.

“It looks like, having been unable to sign de Jong, United just reacted to Casemiro being available.”

Do you agree with the former England international’s assessment? – Let us know in the comments.