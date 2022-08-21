Third bid could finally see Chelsea land top transfer target as club’s stance softens

There is the growing sense that Chelsea could succeed with a third transfer bid for Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana.

Fofana is Chelsea’s top target in defence, as revealed by Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, and now it seems the Blues may be in luck as Leicester’s stance may be softening.

According to The Athletic, it seems increasingly likely that Chelsea may have more luck with a third offer for Fofana, who was left out of the squad to play Southampton yesterday as he’s eager to get a move to Stamford Bridge.

The young Frenchman has been a terrific performer during his time at the King Power Stadium, and it makes sense that he now fancies a shot at representing a bigger club.

Chelsea need a signing like this at the back, with both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen leaving earlier this summer.

Kalidou Koulibaly has since come in, but CFC would also do well to have more cover for the ageing Thiago Silva, who surely cannot go on playing 90 minutes week in, week out at this level for much longer.