West Ham United are reportedly among the clubs to have registered an interest in the potential transfer of Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay.

The Scotland international looked a promising young talent when he first broke into the Man Utd senior side, having come up through their famous academy.

Still, in more recent times, it looks like McTominay doesn’t quite have what it takes to start for a big club like United on a regular basis, and it seems his future is now in some doubt.

According to talkSPORT, West Ham are one of the clubs showing an interest in snapping McTominay up before the end of the summer, alongside others like Everton, Leicester City and Newcastle.

One imagines McTominay could be a good fit for West Ham, as he might deal better with David Moyes’ style of play, and the demands at somewhere like the London Stadium.

Still, after his poor recent form for United, some WHUFC supporters may be unsure about signing McTominay at this moment in time.