Ainsley Maitland-Niles is expected to leave Arsenal this summer and one club being linked to the midfielder is West Ham.

The 24-year-old has not been in the Gunners’ plans for some time and spent the last two seasons on loan, with the most recent being a spell at Roma, but the Englishman did not impress enough to be offered a permanent deal.

It seems as though the England international could be on the move this summer with football.london reporting that he will likely leave Arsenal if the opportunity arises.

There was interest from Nottingham Forest earlier in the window, according to the report, but that seems to have disappeared following the newly promoted club’s recent spending spree and that has left the midfielder with nowhere to turn at present.

One potential suitor could be West Ham with transfer insider ExWHUemployee recently saying that this could be a deal that is potentially going to be explored.

In reaction to the news, West Ham Fan TV’s Dan Lawless took to Twitter to say: ‘Why would he want to join West Ham just to warm our bench?

Maitland-Niles doesn’t have many options at present so a place in West Ham’s squad and some game time here and there might be enough for the 24-year-old as he would hope to get a chance to break into the starting 11 somewhere down the line.